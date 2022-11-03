Luke Ayling insists Leeds United must use their mental strength to make sure they follow up the win over Liverpool by beating Bournemouth this weekend.

Leeds came out triumphant with a scoreline of 2-1 against Liverpool, which marked their first win in the Premier League since August.

Jesse Marsch’s side’s victory over the Merseyside outfit came after an eight-match winless run, which began after their 3-0 win against Chelsea at Elland Road in their third game in the Premier League season.

Next, Leeds will lock horns with Bournemouth, who are sitting in 14th place in the league table, one place above the Yorkshire outfit.

Ayling stated Leeds’ intention not to repeat their poor run of form after the Chelsea game and stressed that the Whites are determined to give it their all against Bournemouth.

The defender also emphasised that his side needs to show the same kind of mental resilience that they showed against Liverpool.

When asked about Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth, Ayling replied on BBC Radio Leeds: “Our boys have spoken about that this week already.

“Look, we had that great result against Chelsea, then we didn’t pick up a win for another eight.

“So we know that we have to go into this game and give it our all, that same kind of mental strength.

“We’ll go into it with a game plan, and we’ve got to make sure we stick to it and take our chances when they come along.”

Leeds are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table and will be motivated to keep their winning momentum against Bournemouth on Saturday.