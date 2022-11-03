Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson has admitted that there has been no communication from the Owls regarding his contractual situation.

Paterson has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2020 but his contract with the Owls is up next summer.

Compared to last season, Paterson has found game-time reduced at Hillsborough, featuring only irregularly for Sheffield Wednesday this term while only making four starts so far in League One.

Paterson revealed there has been nothing forthcoming from the club’s end regarding his contract situation.

The striker insisted though that he is pleased to be with Sheffield Wednesday, being well-settled at the club, and will take things as they come in regards to his future at Hillsborough.

“Nothing from the club at all”, Paterson said in a press conference regarding contract talks.

“We will see what happens.

“I’m happy at the club.

“I’m settled down here.

“We will see what happens.”

Paterson is among a number of stars with Sheffield Wednesday who find themselves with their contracts ending next summer.

Among them is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, although in his case, manager Darren Moore has expressed his optimism about the club extending his deal.