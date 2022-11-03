Nottingham Forest summer signing Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the entirety of the season, boss Steve Cooper has revealed.

Biancone arrived in the summer form French side Troyes in amongst a flurry of signings to come to the City Ground in the window.

Since then Biancone has played in four games for Nottingham Forest, but only two times in the Premier League, with his total time on the pitch not adding up to 20 minutes.

That is all the time he will get this season in the Premier League, as Cooper has stated that with an injury sustained the right-back is out for the campaign.

It is a knee injury and Cooper is gutted to see a player who was making good progress being sidelined for the entirety of the season.

“Unfortunately Giulian picked up a serious knee injury in training which will rule him out until the end of the season”, Cooper said in a press conference.

“It’s really difficult news for him and a blow for us because although he hasn’t featured too much, he was making good progress and is a player we really like.

“We’re gutted for him because it’s a serious one and it’s a blow to the group.”

With the likes of Neco Williams and Serge Aurier, Nottingham Forest do have options in the right-back area, but Biancone’s injury is another blow for the Tricky Tress in what has been an tough season for them mostly so far.