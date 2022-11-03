Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch insists that all at the club know that Illan Meslier has top talent and attempts are being made to help him mature and continue to develop.

The French Under-21 goalkeeper pulled off a number of brilliant saves to keep Liverpool at bay and help the Whites register an all-important 2-1 win against Jurgen Klopp’s side last weekend.

The manager feels that Meslier will need to use that performance against Liverpool as a stepping stone and improve even further in the near future.

The 48-year-old further took time to highlight the specific skills Meslier possesses and stressed the need for him and his staff to help him develop into the goalkeeper he can be.

“This has been a little bit of a crescendo for him of putting really strong performances together”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“And now on a night, it comes together in a big way for him and for us.

“Certainly, he needs to use that to gain confidence and belief and know how good he can be.

“I think we all know that his talent is high and we are just trying to help him mature and push himself daily to be the goalkeeper that we need.

“It fits well with us because he is a good shot-stopper and he is good in one versus one situations, in transition phases.

“So, I thought he stood up big in those moments and obviously it was a bit key to us.”

Meslier will hope to emulate the form he was in against Liverpool when Leeds take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

They will have one more Premier League match to negotiate, against Tottenham Hotspur, before heading into the international break.