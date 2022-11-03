Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is of the view that the Whites’ star Rasmus Kristensen is still adapting to the Premier League and denied suggestions he had a slow start.

The 25-year-old right back chose to reunite with Marsch at Elland Road this summer after working with him before at Red Bull Salzburg.

Kristensen has quickly established himself as Marsch’s first-choice right back, starting ten league games out of 12 so far this season.

Last season, Kristensen scored ten goals while assisting eight for the Austrian outfit, but has yet to provide any goalscoring contributions for Leeds this season.

Marsch has defended the Danish international, saying he did not have a slow start, and is of the opinion that Kristensen is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League.

The Leeds United boss praised Kristensen for his aggressive displays with the ball and off the ball and believes that player has shown more confidence in recent games.

“I think he is adapting to the league”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“I would not say he had a slow start.

“I think against Wolves he was pretty solid. In the pre-season, he was very good.

“Obviously the level of the league and the fact that the full-backs in this league sometimes have the hardest task because of the winger positioning, almost every team is usually equipped with the best players for the teams of the opponents.

“The key to him is that he has been more aggressive against the ball and with the ball.

“He has shown more confidence, more self-belief, and he has gone after it in a bigger way.

“Physically and mentally everything.”

Leeds United will welcome Bournemouth on Elland Road on Saturday and Marsch’s side will hoping to continue their momentum against the Cherries