Dominic Matteo has stressed the importance of Leeds United starting the game on the front foot against Bournemouth this weekend, but also being sensible on the ball.

Leeds ended a harrowing run of eight games without a win last weekend at Anfield when they beat Liverpool 2-1.

The result dragged them out of the relegation zone and Leeds are now looking to finish the pre-World Cup part of the season strongly in their next two league games.

Bournemouth will be visiting Elland Road this weekend and Matteo stressed that while it might not look glamorous on paper, they are the kind of games Leeds need to produce a performance in.

He insisted that the Cherries will have a plan coming into the game and will look to avoid a defeat on the road.

The former Leeds star believes that Jesse Marsch’s side will have to start the game on the front foot but they also need to be sensible and not take too many undue risks on the ball.

Matteo said on LUTV: “People might say that it’s not one of the most glamorous ties but these are the most important games for us.

“If we can go to places like Anfield and get results, then we can nick results off anyone as it just shows the quality we do have and the confidence should be absolutely buzzing.

“But Bournemouth will come with a game plan, thinking they can get something out of the game and they won’t want to get beat.

“We somehow have to get out on the front foot early doors and really attack them, sensibly as well.

“Get on the ball, make a few passes, don’t take any risks and then we go out and win the game.”

Following Bournemouth’s trip, Leeds will be in EFL Cup action next week against Wolves before going into the World Cup break with a trip to Tottenham.