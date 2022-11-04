Clive Allen believes that Tottenham Hotspur fans should believe they are in a fantastic position and admits he does not think Antonio Conte will change his ways.

Conte’s side have come in for a lot of criticism so far in the current campaign for waiting 45 minutes before getting into gear and on the front foot in many a game.

Spurs managed to qualify as top of their group in for the next stage of the current edition of the Champions League and are currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table.

Allen noted that in his opinion, Tottenham are moving towards becoming a side that do everything expected of them by Conte, whose requirements are unlikely to change.

Having earned the moniker of a serial winner, Conte will continue to go about winning football matches his way, according to Allen.

Allen added that given where Spurs are so far this season the fans should be happy enough.

“I think they’re moving towards what the manager wants”, Allen said on Off The Ball when quizzed where he thought Spurs are with respect to their manager’s requirements.

“What the manager wants is not going to change.

“He’s going to go about trying to win football matches in the way that he does whether it be described as defensive first half, dropping off, on the front foot second half, forcing the game as we saw certainly in the Champions League game at Marseille this week.

“Spurs are third in the Premier League, 26 points.

“I think at this stage of the season, if they’re third going into the break with players away at the World Cup, resetting for the run-in start of the second half of the season, I think Spurs supporters should take that gratefully and say, ‘Right, we’re in a fantastic position’.

“First and foremost, [to] qualify for the Champions League next season has to be a requisite.

“It’s what’s on the tin; that’s what they’re getting, it’s what’s on the tin.”

Up next for Tottenham is a home game against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, who have looked a far cry from their consistent selves in the current league campaign.