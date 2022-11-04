Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that Borna Barisic has played an important role in helping Antonio Colak to settle down this season.

The Glasgow giants signed Colak from PAOK Salonika in the summer and he has been one of the few new signings who have hit the ground running at Ibrox.

Colak is the top goalscorer for Rangers this season, scoring 14 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions and has quickly emerged as the go-to man for Van Bronckhorst up front for the team.

The Rangers boss expressed his delight at seeing Colak score some big goals for Rangers this season and revealed the role Barisic played in helping the forward to adapt to a new country and club.

He claimed that the striker is a popular member of the squad and is a great character to have inside the dressing room.

Van Bronckhorst said in a press conference when asked about Colak: “He is scoring important goals, for me, his adaptation has been good and Borna has helped him settle into Glasgow.

“He is well-liked by everyone and is a good character.”

With Rangers out of Europe, the Dutchman will hope that Colak continues his form as his side look to gun down Celtic in the title race this season.