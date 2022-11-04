Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has complemented Eddie Howe and Newcastle United for the ruthless pace with which they play to put opponents under pressure.

Newcastle are soaring, fourth in the Premier League having won five of their last six matches, and their high tempo attacking play has earned them plaudits.

Howe has been credited with imbibing a free-flowing attacking flair into Newcastle, especially compared with his predecessor Steve Bruce, who was often derided for his defensive set-ups.

Hasenhuttl praised Howe for fielding players who are ready to run the game at high speed, and the Southampton boss thinks it is a nasty way to put opponents under pressure.

“It’s impressive to see how they’re doing and they have the players to do this”, Hasenhuttl said in a press conference ahead of Southampton’s weekend game with Newcastle.

“[Allan] Saint-Maximin was not playing all the time but he is picking players ready for an intense game with high speed running.

“It can be a nasty way of putting your opponent under pressure.

“But they also have style.”

The Saints boss though is confident that his team have what it takes to cause Newcastle issues, insisting the Southampton squad know how to break the rhythm of teams.

“When we do it well we can cause them issues”, Hasenhuttl added.

“We’ve shown we can do it against teams, breaking their rhythm and causing them issues.

“With our fans backing us, we can cause them some issues.”

While Newcastle go into the weekend game in high spirits, Southampton have had a mixed run of late, having all possible results in their last three games, but regardless the Magpies will be hoping to keep their own form going.