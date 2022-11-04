Leeds United legend John Giles is of the view that Jesse Marsch’s side have no idea how to slow the game down when they are leading by one or two goals.

The Whites recently ended their eight-match winless run after defeating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend.

Leeds’ victory against Liverpool was their third win in their ongoing Premier League campaign since their last win against Chelsea in August.

Giles pointed out that Marsch’s side are quite similar to that of former manager Marcelo Bielsa in terms of the way they approach the game and thinks that Leeds’ method of persistent pressing and attacking is hard to sustain throughout the course of a match.

The former Leeds star is of the opinion that the Yorkshire outfit are oblivious to how to manage and slow down the game when they are ahead of their opponents by one or two goals.

“They played Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago, and the first 20 minutes they were brilliant”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“Absolutely, they played them off the pitch.

“There was pace to them, there was go, go, and they were definitely very good, and they went up.

“It is very difficult to maintain that pace for 90 minutes.

“Same with Bielsa, when they are winning like they were against Crystal Palace for example, they went up go, go, go.

“They need to get two or three up because they do not know how to slow the game down in my opinion.

“When you go one or two up, you can play in a slightly different way, but Leeds don’t.

“Leeds are go, go, go for the 90 minutes, and it is very hard to maintain that pace.”

Marsch’s side will be motivated to register their fourth win of the campaign on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth.