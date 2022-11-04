Everton manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he has not talked to Dele Alli recently and stressed that the Toffees are aware of the criticism made of the loan star by Besiktas coach Senol Gunes.

Alli has gone to Besiktas on loan for the season, but after having scored just once in seven games he has come under fire in some quarters.

New boss Gunes has admitted that Alli has so far fallen below expectations since coming to the Istanbul club and is looking to improve him.

Lampard revealed that he has not been in touch with Alli and instead Everton’s loans pathway manager James Vaughan is talking to loaned out players more often.

The Everton boss admits though he is aware of Gunes’ comments about Alli.

“I haven’t been in touch with him personally but James Vaughan who does our loans is in touch with our players regularly”, Lampard said in a press conference.

“We’re across those comments I just saw.”

Alli was given a rapturous fan reception when arriving at Besiktas, but things are now turning sour and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him after the season and his loan with the Turkish club is over.