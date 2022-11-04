Former Ireland star John Giles is of the opinion that Tottenham Hotspur do not have a squad full of excellent players, but claimed that Antonio Conte has managed to get much more out of them than what is there.

Tottenham are in third place in the Premier League table and have topped their Champions League group to qualify for the next round.

Conte’s side are on a three match undefeated run and won their last two games against Bournemouth and Marseille, respectively, after coming back from trailing in the first-half.

Giles is of the opinion that Conte has been able to pull a lot out of Tottenham’s squad despite the fact that they do not have a lot of good players.

The former Republic of Ireland international admits that in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Spurs have a brilliant frontline, but feels the rest of the squad are not up to par.

“The players he has at Spurs, [his staff] are getting much more out of them than that is actually there”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I know they have got Son up front and they have got Kane, but if you look at the rest of the team, workmanlike.

“I mean, there is no doubt the Conte team will work really hard, and that’s where they get the results from.

“They do not have brilliant players.

“There are few good players.

“The two players up front are terrific, but the players that you see [have been brought] in, he has not spent a lot of money and I think what he is getting from them is only [what] Conte could get from them.”

On Sunday, Conte’s side will entertain Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are undefeated in their last five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.