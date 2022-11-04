Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has won the Utilita Performance of the Week award following his side’s 2-1 win against Liverpool last weekend.

The 48-year-old managed to win the award after League Managers’ Association voted in his favour.

Marsch’s side grabbed the headlines last Saturday as they humbled Jurgen Klopp’s side away from home, winning the match 2-1 in the end.

𝗨𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🏆 Congratulations to @LUFC boss @jessemarsch on winning the ‘Utilita Performance of the Week’ award. His side grabbed a late winner against Liverpool 👏 Voted by @LMA_Managers #LUFC pic.twitter.com/MPKAkqtqjT — Utilita Football (@UtilitaFootball) November 4, 2022

Young winger Crysencio Summerville scored the late winner that secured Leeds’ first win in nine matches.

It was also their first three points after four back-to-back losses.

Marsch’s side defended well during the entire course of the 90 minutes and in spite of managing only 31 per cent possession, went on to beat last season’s Champions League finalists.

The win helped Leeds climb out of the relegation zone and puts them in 15th spot on the league table with 12 points from 12 games.

Marsch will hope that it will just be the start as they prepare for their final two league matches before the international break.