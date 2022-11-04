Cardiff City interim boss Mark Hudson has admitted that the Stadium of Light is a difficult place to go and believes his side need to give their best to get a result against Sunderland on Saturday.

Sunderland are in 12th place in the Championship table with 24 points from 18 games and managed to end their three match winless run against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Next, Tony Mowbray’s side will welcome 18th placed Cardiff City, who will be hoping to bounce back against Sunderland after their defeat at the hands of Watford in their previous game.

Hudson is of the view that Cardiff City’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday will be a massive experience for some of the players in his squad, and he admitted that Sunderland’s home venue is always a difficult place to play at.

The Cardiff City interim boss believes Sunderland are a very good side, consisting of players that are capable of hurting teams with their individual abilities, but feels that his side can take a positive result out of Saturday’s clash.

“It’s a tough place to go”, Hudson told Cardiff City’s official site.

“They’ve been getting crowds of around 40,000, so it will be a good experience for some of the players, and something to look forward to.

“It’s the third game in a week, so we’ve prepared as well as we can.

“We spoke about Sunderland yesterday, and we’re trying to put ourselves in a place where we can go there and get a result.

“They’re a good side, we’ve watched their strengths, and they’ve got players that can individually hurt you.

“We’ve got to be at our best.

“The performances have been there, it’s just the little moments that we can get better at.”

The last time both sides met at the Stadium of Light, Cardiff City came out 2-1 victorious over Sunderland in 2019.