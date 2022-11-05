Fixture: Everton vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at Goodison Park this evening.

After a poor run of form, Everton have picked up four points from their last two league games and Lampard will hope to see their form continue at home today.

The Everton boss has gone with the tried and tested centre-back pairing of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski with Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko playing as the full-backs.

Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye will hope to provide a physical presence in the middle of the park and keep things ticking along for Everton.

Alex Iwobi will again play as the attacking midfielder in the midfield three, with Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil providing width to the team.

The fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line for Everton again and will hope to hit the back of the net at home today.

Neal Maupay, Anthony Gordon and James Garner are some of the options Everton have on the bench at Goodison Park.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye; Iwobi, Gray, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Gordon, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner