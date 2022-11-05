Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has admitted that he cannot say what Jesse Marsch said during half-time to steer the Whites’ comeback against Bournemouth.

Loud boos were heard at Elland Road when Leeds went into the break 2-1 down and Bournemouth scored a third soon after the break to further exasperate the home fans.

But Leeds staged a searing comeback with goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Summerville winning all three points from a game that finished with a breathless scoreline of 4-3.

Summerville insisted that the second half showed that the Leeds team have a real spirit and resilience and are prepared to work hard and fight for each other to come out of adversity.

He admitted that Leeds were poor in the first half and conceded that he cannot reveal what Marsch said during the break but stressed that the Whites boss just wanted them to execute their game plan in order to get the desired result.

The Leeds winger was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was a bit sloppy in the first half but we rebuilt it in the second.

“You can see as a group we believe and we fight for each other. You can see in the second half, it was just crazy.

“I just keep working hard.

“The team is good and the spirit is good so we just have to keep going now.

“You have to stick to the match plan and you will get back to how you usually play.

“In the first half, we were sloppy and not doing the things we were meant to be doing.

“I don’t think I can say it [what Jesse Marsch said at half-time], but I can do it in my words.

“If you stick to the match plan and do what we usually do then we are going to win this game.”

Summerville has scored three times in his last three league appearances, which included winners against Liverpool and Bournemouth.