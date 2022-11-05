Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Rodrigo Bentancur has been the unsung hero for the Lilywhites and has been playing the role Fabinho played when he first arrived at Liverpool.

The former Juventus man has been a crucial part of Antonio Conte’s midfield this season, contributing both defensively as well as in attack.

The 25-year-old has clocked 18 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far this term, being booked on six occasions.

Redknapp has taken note of the Uruguayan international’s importance to the team and termed him Spurs’ “unsung hero”.

He went on to compare Bentancur’s role in the Tottenham team with that of Fabinho at Liverpool when the 29-year-old first arrived at Anfield in 2018.

“Rodrigo Bentancur for Spurs has been their unsung hero”, Redknapp, looking towards Tottenham’s Sunday meeting with Liverpool, said on Essential Football.

“[Harry] Kane gets all the plaudits but Bentancur has been their best player for me.

“When Fabinho first came into Liverpool, that was his role.

“But now he looks like he can’t get near anyone, for whatever reason – maybe lots of games last year, carrying an injury, who knows – but in this game, you do think that is where Spurs can get some success.”

Bentancur will be hoping to be able to help Spurs dominate midfield on Sunday when Liverpool visit north London.