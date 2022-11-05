Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has insisted that Crysencio Summerville should be chomping at the bit ahead of the game against Bournemouth after scoring the winner at Anfield last weekend.

Summerville scored his second goal in as many games but this time in a winning cause when he slotted in a late winner against Liverpool last Saturday.

The winger has made an impact in the last couple of games and with Luis Sinisterra out injured, he is expected to get more opportunities in the next two league games ahead of the World Cup.

Matteo stressed that it is clear that the Dutchman has the talent and the ability and it is now about translating that into consistent performances on the pitch.

He believes after a performance like that at Anfield and the reaction he got from the away fans and his team-mates, Summerville should be absolutely dying to get on to the pitch again when Bournemouth visit Elland Road this afternoon.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “We can see the talent that he has and the potential he has and it is now about bringing it all together.

“Surely, after a performance like that and scoring a winner like that with the fans going mental and the players all around him as well, for me, you have got to take something out of that as a player.

“I would be absolutely buzzing, I wouldn’t be able to wait for the next game and obviously how important the next game is against Bournemouth.

“Let’s give that kid some credit.”

Jesse Marsch will hope to see Summerville continue his rich vein of form going into the World Cup break.