Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has stressed the importance of focusing on Bournemouth after the high of beating Liverpool last Saturday.

Summerville was the hero for Leeds at Anfield after he scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game to win it for the Yorkshire giants.

The result ended an eight-game run without a win for Leeds and helped them to get out of the dreaded relegation zone in the Premier League.

The Dutchman admitted that it was a great result but stressed that it is in the past now and Leeds now have to focus on getting a result against Bournemouth at Elland Road this afternoon

He insisted that it is a good chance for Leeds to build some momentum and bag some much-needed points before the season goes into the World Cup break later this month.

Summerville said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “It’s [Liverpool game] in the past now.

“It was nice but now we have to focus on Saturday, a new game at home as well.

“It’s a nice opportunity to build up the momentum and get some points before the break.

“I’ve got trust in us.”

Summerville will hope to get more minutes in the league games ahead of the World Cup break with Luis Sinisterra out injured at the moment.