Fixture: Leeds United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites grabbed a shock win away at Liverpool on their last league outing and start as favourites to build on it against the Cherries this afternoon.

Bournemouth arrive at Elland Road on the back of three straight losses and have never beaten the Whites in an away league game.

Leeds continue to be without winger Luis Sinisterra, who will only return after the World Cup.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while Rasmus Kristensen and Pascal Struijk are the full-backs. In central defence, Liam Cooper partners Robin Koch.

Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are in midfield, while also selected today are Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Crysensio Summerville. Rodrigo leads the line.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has options on the bench if needed, including Willy Gnonto and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds United Team vs Bournemouth

Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Greenwood, Klich, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph