Former Premier League star James McFadden has stressed that the future looks bright for Leeds United given the impact the young players are making from the bench.

Leeds were staring at a defeat at home when they went 3-1 down to Bournemouth but Sam Greenwood, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville led a stirring comeback for the team.

Greenwood pulled one goal back to make it 3-2 and delivered the cross from which Liam Cooper levelled things up at Elland Road.

A brilliant run from Gnonto opened up the Bournemouth defence and delivered the perfect pass for Summerville to latch on to and score the winner for Leeds.

McFadden was left impressed with the way Leeds staged the comeback in the second half and was most pleased to see the young players leading them to the win.

He stressed that given the effect they have had on the team, Leeds have a bright future with all the young players in their squad.

The former attacker said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “What a game of football.

“Bournemouth were really good in the first half.

“Leeds came out in the second half with a response, with this unbelievable crowd backing them to get the win.

“It’s the young players that came on and made the difference.

“This Leeds team is full of young players in their teens and early 20s.

“The future is bright for Leeds, there’s no doubt about it.”

Leeds remain 12th in the league table and will be in EFL Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Wolves at Molineux.