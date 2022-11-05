Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Torino coach Ivan Juric, but the Italian is focused on the current season with the Serie A side.

Forest spent big in the transfer market after achieving promotion to the Premier League, but the investment is yet to translate into performances.

Steve Cooper recently signed a new long-term contract with the club, however there are still concerns that he is under pressure at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are canvassing for potential replacements if Cooper is sacked and they are looking at other coaches.

And according to the Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juric is a coach Nottingham Forest admire and he is being considered as an option.

The club are keen to not be relegated after spending massive money last summer and are keen to see results turn.

The Italian is being looked at by Nottingham Forest and the club could make a move for him if they decide to move on Cooper.

However, Juric is happy at Torino with him focusing on the season and is not interested in a move in the middle of the campaign at the moment.