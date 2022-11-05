Jesse Marsch has insisted that Leeds United’s 4-3 win over Bournemouth showed that they must continue to invest in young players moving forward.

A trio of young Leeds players led the charge to help the Whites come back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Greenwood started the comeback by pulling one goal back and delivered the cross for Liam Cooper to level things up for Leeds.

A searing run from Wilfried Gnonto through the heart of the Bournemouth midfield opened things up for his team before he delivered the telling pass for Crysencio Summerville to score the winner for the Whites.

The Leeds boss lavished praise on the young trio and the impact they made to win the three points for Leeds.

Marsch stressed that the result is evidence that Leeds must continue to invest in young players going forward.

The Leeds manager said on the BBC’s Match of the Day: “Sam Greenwood comes on and plays really well to get the goal.

“Willy Gnonto is a spark within our team at the moment.

“He plays really mature and the play to set up the fourth.

“And of course, Cry Summerville continues to grow and get better.

“We have a lot of good young players and we need to continue to invest in them.”

Marsch is likely to field a young team when Leeds visit Wolves for an EFL Cup clash on Wednesday night.