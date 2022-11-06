Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has insisted that he is not bothered about which flank Jesse Marsch wants him to play on as he knows that the American wants the best for him and the team.

Summerville has shot to prominence for Leeds in recent weeks and has grabbed three goals in the Whites’ last three games.

The Dutchman is a right-winger by trade but Marsch played him on the left against both Liverpool and Bournemouth.

He insisted that he has complete trust in the Leeds boss and is prepared to play in any position where the American needs him.

The winger insisted that in any decision that Marsch takes he is aware that he wants the best for him and the team so he does not question the manager.

Summerville said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I am not asking the coach why I am playing right or left.

“It’s just like that he wants the best for me so I trust him on that.

“And I want to do my best for him.”

Summerville will be looking to continue his good form over the course of the next week as Leeds bid to head into the World Cup break on a high.