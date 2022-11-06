Former top flight star Tam McManus thinks the sack is now imminent for Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Rangers lost away at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

There has been big pressure on Van Bronckhorst of late amid Rangers’ concerning performances in the Champions League, while many feel the Gers’ league displays have also underwhelmed.

Rangers started as favourites to claim all three points at St Johnstone this afternoon to stay within four points of leaders Celtic, but they suffered a shock 2-1 loss.

Van Bronckhorst’s side were 1-0 down at half time and then conceded another after the hour mark, before James Tavernier struck with 16 minutes to give the visitors hope.

No further goals came however and Rangers now find themselves a substantial seven points behind Celtic in the race for the title, with worries growing that the gap is too big to bridge, especially under the Dutchman.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus thinks that the situation is now more than critical for Van Bronckhorst and he expects the Dutchman to be sacked imminently.

“Don’t think [there is] any way back for GVB at Rangers”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“The axe is imminent.”

Rangers are next in action at home to Hearts in midweek, before then locking horns with St Mirren in what is their final game before the World Cup break kicks in.