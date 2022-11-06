Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Antonio Conte has picked his Tottenham Hotspur side and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to north London in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek and Conte will now be eyeing a strong end to the first half of the season before the World Cup break kicks in.

Conte must make do without attacker Heung-Min Son, who has hurt his eye, while Cristian Romero and Richarlison remain out.

Spurs head into the clash boasting a ten-point lead over Liverpool and could do the Reds’ top four hopes real damage by winning today.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Conte selects a three of Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies; Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are the wing-backs.

Midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur picked, while Yves Bissouma also plays. Ivan Perisic supports Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Lloris (c), Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Skipp, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bryan, Lucas