Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

Following a disastrous start to the league season Liverpool find themselves facing a battle to simply claw their way into the top four and their room for further slip-ups is limited.

They head into today’s game sitting ten points behind Tottenham and boss Jurgen Klopp will know how vital it is that his side return to winning ways in north London.

The Reds qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek, but are without James Milner today after he was forced off in their game against Napoli.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are the back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool start with Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara, while up top Klopp picks Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have options on the bench if changes are needed, including Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic