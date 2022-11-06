Southampton are not expected to make an announcement on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s position this evening, but he is tipped to leave the club, according to talkSPORT.

Hasenhuttl saw his side thrashed 4-1 at home by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday and they are inside the drop zone.

Southampton now sit in 18th position with just 12 points from their 14 games, one point fewer than Bournemouth have managed over the same number of matches.

They have lost their last two games and next face Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup in midweek.

With the World Cup break looming on the horizon, Southampton would have ample time to bring a new manager through the door and then prepare to back him in the January transfer window.

The Saints’ final Premier League game before the break sees them take a trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool at Anfield.

They are then not in action until hosting Brighton on Boxing Day and a new manager is expected to be at the helm.