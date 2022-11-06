Alan Rough believes that Rangers need to use veteran midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield sparingly and feels if they had recruited well then the duo would not be being called upon so much.

Rangers finished their Champions League group stage campaign with the worst record in the history of the competition, losing all six of their games.

The Gers were forced to rely on a double-pivot of Arfield and Davis in their final group stage game at home against Ajax, which ended in a 3-1 loss.

Rough believes that the key piece of the puzzle during Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season was their midfield, with players like Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara.

With Aribo departing for Southampton and the Kamara’s injury-enforced absence, Rough believes that the Gers should have invested in players of similar quality so as to call on Arfield and Davis sparingly.

Both Arfield and Davis are getting on in age and Rough pointed the finger of blame at Rangers’ faulty recruitment, while adding that managers usually revert to experience when their teams are struggling.

“I thought the success of Rangers in Europe was [down to] the midfield”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“Aribo, Kamara and all of a sudden, they’re not there anymore.

“Instead of bringing in quality like that, and no disrespect, they’re left with Arfield and Davis.

“Arfield and Davis would not be near that midfield if Rangers had gone out and bought quality for the ones they lost.

“I’m not knocking Steven Davis, a quality player, there’s no doubt about that.

“The point I’m making is with Rangers losing the quality that they had, they should have invested [in] an equal [amount of] quality to use Arfield and Davis sparingly.

“But when the teams are struggling a wee bit the manager resorts to experience and the two of them have been thrown in and they haven’t let Rangers down.

“All I’m saying is Rangers should have used the cast amount of money coming in to buy quality players.”

Rangers deployed Arfield from the bench on Sunday in their shock 2-1 loss away at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.