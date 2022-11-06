Leeds United’s Under-21 boss Michael Skubala has revealed that he intends to keep pushing Whites’ defender Cody Drameh to improve.

Drameh has made one Premier League appearance for Leeds this season and remains behind Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old right-back has played regularly for Skubala’s Under-21 team this term, and last week, he was a member of the Whites’ team that lost to Crewe Alexandra on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Leeds failed to score four out of five penalties and Drameh was one of the players who missed from the spot.

However, the Under-21s boss praised the right-back for his performance and insisted that Drameh has been excellent so far this season for his side.

Skubala also stated that he has plans to keep pushing the player to become his best version and added that Marsch and Victor Orta will assess Drameh’s performance and make a decision on his future.

“Since Cody has been playing for us, he’s been brilliant”, Skubala was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“Tonight, again, he was getting crosses in the box and doing really well.

“He’s shown the quality he’s got on the ball and he was probably one of the exciting players tonight.

“The plan for Cody is a club plan and for me, it’s just to keep driving him, keep getting better and Jesse and Victor will decide what the plan is for Cody.”

Drameh spent the second-half of the last season on loan at Cardiff City, and the 21-year-old might push for another loan move in the January transfer window in search of regular first-team football.