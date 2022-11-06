Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton are interested in getting their hands on Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior next summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The teenage winger has provided some bright sparks recently in a disappointing season for Juventus and is considered a big talent in Turin.

Formerly of the Chelsea academy, Juventus snapped him up in 2020 and he has graduated into the first team this season.

The 19-year-old is now attracting the interest of clubs in his homeland with his current contract expiring at the end of the ongoing campaign.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Spurs and Brighton are looking to snare Iling-Junior away from Juventus next summer.

The two Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation with a view to making a move at the end of the season.

Juventus are aware of the prospect of Iling-Junior leaving and are locked in talks with his representatives over a new contract.

The Serie A giants are looking to lock Iling-Junior down to a new five-year contract and secure his future at the club.

Juventus are looking to convince Iling-Junior that he is best served staying at the club rather than returning to England.