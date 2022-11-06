Clive Allen believes that to catch up to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur have no choice but to break the bank.

Spurs are currently being managed by someone who has won the Premier League in the shape of Antonio Conte, but they suffered a 2-1 loss at home against Liverpool on Sunday.

Conte is keen to keep pushing Tottenham forward and the Italian is known for being a winner; he is already targeting the January transfer window.

Tottenham legend Allen believes that if Spurs want to eventually challenge Manchester City for the league title then they will have to spend and spend big.

A player of the ilk of Jude Bellingham, according to Allen, who is capable of getting goals from midfield and adding more creativity and dynamism to that area of the pitch is necessary.

“I think that they [Spurs] would have to break the bank”, Allen said on Off The Ball when asked what he thought Spurs need to do to be able to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City.

“They would have to go very big.

“Sign a player of the ilk of Jude Bellingham, an attacking midfield player who can score goals, who can eke goals from midfield, make the midfield area a little bit more dynamic.”

Tottenham will be looking to shrug off their loss at the hands of Liverpool when they are next in action in midweek in the EFL Cup, with Nottingham Forest set to provide the competition.