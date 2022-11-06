Former Hearts boss Craig Levein believes that if Rangers are going to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst then the World Cup break offers the perfect chance to find a replacement.

Van Bronckhorst is under intense pressure at Rangers after the Gers lost 2-1 away at St Johnstone to slip to seven points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Many feel that Rangers will soon sack the Dutch tactician on the back of the Gers’ inconsistent league form and a disastrous campaign in the Champions League.

They have games against Hearts and St Mirren to come before the World Cup break and Levein thinks if they lose either then things will become much worse for Van Bronckhorst.

And the former top flight boss stressed that with the World Cup break coming, it would be the perfect time for Rangers to find a new manager, if they need to.

“If Hearts or St Mirren beat Rangers, it gets so much worse”, Levein said on BBC Sportsound.

“If you’re the owner of a football club, and you need time to find another manager, it seems the World Cup break is a good time to do it.”

Van Bronckhorst himself took over at Rangers in mid-season after Steven Gerrard left the club to take over at Aston Villa.

Gerrard is now without a club after his spell at Aston Villa turned sour and he was sacked.