Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon has likened how the Whites play under Jesse Marsch on occasion to how Under-8s teams look, pointing to their display in the weekend win over Bournemouth.

While Leeds were known for their high-intensity attacking play under previous manager Marcelo Bielsa, they have still retained that forward-thinking prowess under Marsch.

The Bournemouth game at the weekend encapsulated the frustrations of fans as to how Leeds play, with the team conceding three goals, but it also showed off their attacking intent as they scored four goals.

Kilgallon was among the people who was left baffled sometimes by what the Leeds players were doing against Bournemouth, wondering sometimes about the positioning and the spaces left behind.

The ex-Leeds star had the experience of watching an Under-8s team play while watching the Whites, though he also conceded that they looked more settled at other times.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Kilgallon said: “Sometimes it was bad and it looked like goals could go in on every attack and other times it was great play, it was good defending, some good headers.

“It’s been a mental game hasn’t it?

“But there’s definitely times where you are going, why is everyone over there on that side of the pitch, why is everyone that way, it’s like so much space out wide.

“Where’s’ everyone going, is everyone following the ball, almost like Under-8s football, where is everyone going?

“And then there were some places where they looked a bit more settled and they played the ball round the corners, you got players driving on.

“I think it was definitely one of them, some good stuff and some weird stuff.”

Leeds have only kept two clean sheets throughout the season and have let in nine goals in their last four matches.