Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon is of the view that the victory against Bournemouth is proof that Jesse Marsch has not lost the dressing room at Elland Road.

Leeds were struggling at one point against Bournemouth on Saturday, going down 3-1, but rallied back to win 4-3.

Combined with the win against Liverpool on the weekend before that, Leeds have now picked up two consecutive victories after four successive defeats had left many wondering about Marsch’s future at Elland Road.

Kilgallon thinks it is natural to wonder if Marsch had lost the changing room, with the results that were not going their way and all the changes he was making to the side.

The ex-Leeds star thinks though that the Whites coming back from 3-1 down to win is enough proof that Marsch has the changing room still behind him.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post match, Kilgallon said: “You always think you know has he lost the changing room?

“You know when things weren’t great and the results and the football wasn’t great and he’s changing players and five, six changes.

“How is he treating the players? Are lads getting annoyed with him, with experienced players not playing, how is the changing room, but then you watch that and coming back from 3-1, they are still playing for him aren’t they?”

While Leeds’ recent revival has seen youngsters like Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville impress, experienced players like Liam Cooper and Rodrigo have also done well.