Crystal Palace forward Malcolm Ebiowei will be allowed to go on loan in order to get some regular game time, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ebiowei joined the Eagles this summer from Derby County, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 19-year-old right winger made an impression during the pre-season tour of Australia but has totalled only 19 minutes in the Premier League, all off the bench.

Now Palace have decided that Ebiowei will be allowed to go out on loan in order to get more regular game time than he has received from Eagles’ boss Patrick Vieira.

The Arsenal legend has named the 19-year-old on the bench on multiple occasions, but he has made it onto the pitch only twice.

Having been called up to the England Under-20 side recently, Ebiowei is also eligible to represent the Netherlands, having played for the latter in the Under-15 age category.

Ebiowei made three appearances for Crystal Palace’s Under-21 side, scoring on two occasions, most recently against Arsenal’s Under-21 side.

To continue his development, Ebiowei will be loaned out to a Championship side in all likelihood so that he stays match sharp.

He is sure to be an attractive option for several clubs in the January transfer window.,