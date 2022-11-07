Crysencio Summerville has lavished praise on the Leeds United fans for their constant support and stressed that they are the best group of supporters he has experienced in his career.

Summerville has become the apple of the eye for Leeds fans after going on a superb run of scoring three times in three league games, including a memorable strike at Anfield to beat Liverpool.

The away support on Merseyside were sent into delirium when the winger slotted in the goal towards the end of the game to help Leeds win their first game against Liverpool in 21 years.

The Dutchman admitted that he was aware of the reputation Leeds fans have when he first arrived in England, but conceded that experiencing it on the pitch is a completely different feeling.

He claimed that they are the best in the world and stressed that the team feel their support and encouragement wherever they go due to the strength of the fan base worldwide.

Crysencio said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “When I came here I heard about the fans but now I have experienced it on the pitch as well.

“For me, the Leeds fans are the best I have seen in my life, like supporting us everywhere.

“Everywhere we go, even if it is London, Australia, Spain – no matter where as the fan base is so big.

“They are showing us love, they are supporting us every time even when we were in the relegation fight last year.

“Every game there is a full stadium and that’s why I love about the Leeds fans, they keep supporting us.”

Summerville will hope to give the Leeds fans more special moments over the course of the season as he aims to continue his form.