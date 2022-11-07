Everton boss Frank Lampard believes that youngster Stanley Mills is progressing well but his big step up to the first-team will need to be managed carefully given his age.

With the busy schedule in mind, Lampard is likely to give some of the youngsters an opportunity in Everton’s EFL Cup match against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

One of the contenders will be young attacker Mills, who has already been handed his senior debut for the Toffees.

Heaping praise on the teenager, Lampard insisted that Mills is someone with a great approach and attitude.

He also has an eye for goal which impresses Lampard, though he does not want MIlls to get regular exposure at the highest level just yet.

“Stan’s has a great approach and attitude”, Lampard said via Everton’s official site.

“That probably comes from his footballing background and his dad, who I know well.

“He was a great athlete as well as a good player.

“Stan’s a very strong runner and has an eye for goal – he’s a good player.

“So, yes, he can be an option.

“But he’s still very young.

“We all know how hard it is at a young age to break through and have an immediate impact regularly.

“So it will be phased in for him but, for sure, he is progressing in the right way.”

Mills’ only first-team game was in the same tournament against Fleetwood Town back in August and he will be hoping to again get the nod on Tuesday night.