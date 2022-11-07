Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom is looking forward to Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie that will see the Reds travel to Turf Moor to take on Championship side Burnley, terming it almost a free hit.

The Reds exited the FA Cup in the first round after losing at home to League One side Accrington Stanley at the weekend, but managed to beat Premier League side Fulham at the same venue in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Now they will try to bounce back from the defeat against Stanley by attempting another upset, with Championship side Burnley set to host them at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening.

Ransom, who recently returned from injury, insists that the Reds will be chomping at the bit to take on the current Championship leaders in Vincent Kompany’s side.

Calling the fixture a free hit, of sorts, Ransom believes that if the Reds take the same approach as they did against Fulham, then they have reason to hope against Burnley.

Ransom admitted that he was bound to be rusty after missing almost a month, but felt he got into his stride towards the end of the FA Cup tie against Stanley.

“Yes, exactly, it is almost a free hit because Burnley are flying”, Ransom said to Crawley Town’s official website.

“So, we’ve just got to go there and similar to the Fulham game, just get at them and see what we can do.

“We look forward to it.

“It was definitely good to be back.

“Bit rusty, not what I expect from myself, but I think I’ve had almost a month out.

“I think I was always going to be a little slow to get going, but by the end I thought I got into my stride and was much better.”

Ransom has eleven appearances to his name in all competitions so far for Crawley Town, earning two cautions along the way.