Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon thinks that Whites boss Jesse Marsch may well be learning on the job as he is new to the Premier League.

Marsch developed his style by coaching clubs under the Red Bull umbrella, with varying degrees of success, and he has brought his distinctive way of playing to Leeds.

Leeds have undergone poor spells under Marsch, despite the recent uptick in form, and his way of playing has been criticised in some quarters.

Killgallon thinks it has to be remembered Marsch is new to the Premier League, having only arrived at Leeds this year, and insists there is room for the American boss to reflect.

The ex-Leeds star believes Marsch might rein in a few of the characteristics of his style, like pressing high all the time, and thinks it is possible he is learning as he goes along as he is new to the Premier League.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Bournemouth, Kilgallon said: “You have got to remember also, Jesse Marsch, he’s new to this league, isn’t he?

“He’s not experienced in this Premier League.

“Maybe he’s going, well hang on a minute I do have a system that I like to play, but can I play it for 90 minutes in every game?

“Maybe he watches that game again and goes, you know what, I think I might have to change a few things and he probably will.

“Hopefully he’s not like he’s never wrong, it’s my way or nothing, maybe he’s learning going, ‘you know what I want to press every time we lose the ball but these Premier League players are that good that if they have time on the ball they’ll pop round you, before you know it it’s in your box’.

“Maybe he might think, do you know what lads, if they do have it just get in shape, so he might be learning on it as well.”

Leeds are in 12th place in the Premier League and secure for the moment, but the tightness of the table means they are only three points above the drop zone, and Marsch will be hoping that his team’s form is maintained.