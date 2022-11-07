Matt Kilgallon is of the view that Jack Harrison is a bit out-of-form, but thinks that the formation being played by Leeds United may not best utilise the winger’s abilities.

Harrison began the season wonderfully, notching an assist in each of the first three games of the campaign, to go along with a goal.

Since then however, it has been a dry run for the Leeds winger, no goals or assists, and he was taken off at half-time in the weekend’s game against Bournemouth, making way for Wilfried Gnonto, who provided the assist for the winning goal.

Killgallon thinks that Harrison has lost his form somewhat, but insists that Leeds’ formation may also play a role in the underperformance of the winger.

The ex-Leeds star stressed that Harrison thrives in wide positions, but manager Jesse Marsch has Leeds playing a narrow formation, which also leads to the winger having to do a lot of running.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over the Cherries, Kilgallon said: “I don’t think he has been terrible.

“I think Jesse’s way is playing a little bit narrow.

“When you see the best of Harrison, it’s when he’s got the ball out wide and he’s’ running at people, so maybe taking a bit of time to get into that, playing that sort of system.

“It’s a little bit of lack of form.

“I think he does so much running as well in this formation that maybe he might be a little bit gassed.”

Marsch has his side playing mostly with a 4-2-3-1 formation, where a winger like Harrison is not playing as much out wide as he would in other formations.