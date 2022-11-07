Former Premier League defender Nedum Onouha believes it was easy in hindsight to predict Aston Villa’s victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

In his first fixture following his appointment, Villa manager Unai Emery saw his side triumph against the Red Devils at home by a 3-1 scoreline.

That made Emery the third in a row to grace the dugout at Villa Park and oversee a win in his first match following in the footsteps of former Villans’ bosses Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard.

Onuoha believes that given that streak, the fact that Emery’s side won the game should come as no surprise regardless of the opposition.

The 35-year-old noted that it was a while since Aston Villa last beat Manchester United at home and history was clearly not in the Villans’ favour.

Given that the two sides lock horns at Old Trafford on Thursday in the EFL Cup, Onuoha joked that Emery will be hailed as Aston Villa’s best ever manager if his side repeat their heroics at the weekend at the Red Devils’ expense.

“It just seems crazy, doesn’t it, but then you look at it and I think Unai Emery became the third Villa manager in a row to win the first game of their tenure, so maybe it was just easy money to pick them”, Onuoha said on Off The Ball.

“I know the Man United versus Villa thing, it’s not a competition, I think it’s mid-90s when they last beat them, so it shouldn’t go that way.

“But they did it once and lo and behold, who do they play in midweek? It’s Villa-Man United again.

“So, imagine if he does it twice, he’ll be the best manager they’ve ever seen.”

Aston Villa travel to the Amex to take on sixth-placed Brighton on Sunday in their final fixture before the World Cup break.