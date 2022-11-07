Matt Kilgallon is of the opinion that it is still too early for Leeds United to start Wilfried Gnonto in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, despite his impressive display against Bournemouth.

Gnonto has come off the bench and made a difference in both of Leeds’ last two games, starting by being involved in the winner against Liverpool.

Against Bournemouth on Saturday he again contributed to the winning goal, this time getting an assist in the Premier League clash.

For all his heroics though, former Leeds defender Kilgallon is not of the view that Gnonto should be starting in the Premier League against Tottenham, who provide the opposition for the Whites this coming weekend.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Kilgallon said: “Would I start him the next [Premier League] game? No, I wouldn’t.

“I just think it’d be a little bit too early for him, honestly.”

Killgallon is open to Gnonto starting against Wolves this week though, in the EFL Cup third round, but in general thinks that things should not be rushed with the Italian star.

“Why not, that would be a perfect opportunity to see him start”, Killgallon added when asked if Gnonto should start the Wolves game.

“But, don’t get too carried away, he’s got to enjoy this [his display against Bournemouth].”

Gnonto has started three games for Leeds Under-21s in the Premier League 2, being on the side of victory every time, but is still hunting for his first start in the senior team.