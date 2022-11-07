Nottingham Forest summer arrival Omar Richards has returned to training but the left-back will not feature against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

Having joined Nottingham Forest from Bayern Munich only this summer, Richards has so far not been available for Reds boss Steve Cooper to call on.

The 24-year-old suffered a hairline fracture in his leg that has ruled him out from all of the Tricky Trees’ games so far during the current season.

Richards was involved in a small part of Nottingham Forest’s training session today and is expected to return to full training only during the World Cup break.

With Harry Toffolo sidelined by a hamstring issue, Richards’ return is timely for Cooper’s side, with Renan Lodi and right-back Neco Williams currently competing for the left-back slot.

It has been confirmed that Richards will play no part in the EFL Cup tie against Antonio Conte’s Spurs at the City Ground on Wednesday.

“Omar has trained today for the first time, actually, so that’s something which is positive”, Cooper said.

“It was only part-training, so it’s still going to take a while, and he won’t feature this week – typically, the week he comes back is the week with a break after it!

“But it’s great for him.”

Nottingham Forest are rooted to the foot of the Premier League after 14 games played and will also host Crystal Palace on Saturday in their final fixture before the World Cup break.