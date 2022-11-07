Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has suggested that there might be a real lack of belief among the Gers’ players and perhaps a lack of faith in manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at present.

Rangers lost their last Scottish Premiership fixture at St. Johnstone 2-1 at the weekend to fall seven points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the league table.

The Gers also got eliminated from the Champions League with the worst group stage record in the history of the competition.

Miller believes that Rangers are displaying a lack of confidence which is apparent in their performances across all competitions.

The former Gers forward also noted that the players appear to suffer from a lack of belief in each other as well as manager Van Bronckhorst, with a spark noticeably missing from their play.

Miller added that it is incredulous that such a conversation is to be had concerning Rangers given the amount of quality in their ranks.

“There’s a lot missing at the moment. Within the team there’s a real lack of confidence”, Miller told Sky Sports.

“They’ve been battered from pillar to post over the course of the season and not just with the heavy Champions League defeats, but the domestic performances as well.

“There’s a lack of belief in each other and potentially even in the management about how they are going about their business at the moment.

“There’s a real creativity missing.

“When you look at the players they’ve got within the building, it’s incredible that we’re saying that when you’ve got guys like your Malik Tillman’s and Ryan Kent’s.

“Two forwards in Colak and Morelos, Steven Davis – they’ve got some really good players.”

Rangers will play host to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday before traveling to St. Mirren in their final fixture before the World Cup break.