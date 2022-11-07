West Ham United have appointed scout Mick Doherty in a specific recruitment role, boosting David Moyes’ backroom team, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Under Moyes, West Ham appointed a new head of recruitment last summer in the form of Rob Newman, who had previous experience working at Manchester City.

West Ham made a number of high-profile additions in the summer, including the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers are also concerned with making sure they snap up young and upcoming stars and they have now made an appointment to support that.

For this purpose, West Ham have now moved to appoint Doherty, who will be an addition to Moyes’ team and will focus on scouting emerging talents.

Doherty will hope to be able to unearth some gems for West Ham and hand Moyes talents to make an impact in the first team at the London Stadium.

The new arrival has worked with Moyes before.

West Ham are known for their impressive academy and they will be looking at Doherty to unearth a few gems to be a part of their youth ranks.