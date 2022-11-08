Arsenal are considering whether to loan out fringe star Marquinhos in the January transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Marquinhos joined Arsenal in the summer but playing time has been hard to come by for the Brazilian youngster in the first team.

He scored and recorded an assist in his first game for Arsenal, in the Europa League, but it is in the Premier League that he has been starved of minutes.

The Brazilian youth international has just one appearance in the Premier League, and Arsenal are weighing up his short-term future.

Arsenal are looking into whether they should let the young winger go on loan in January or if they want him part of the squad.

The Gunners have a hectic schedule post the World Cup and if deep runs are made in the EFL Cup, Europe League and the FA Cup, he might retain value as cover.

While not getting much game-time for the first team, Marquinhos has been impressing for the Under-21s, scoring four goals in five appearances for them so far.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal decide to do with him and if he is sent out on loan in January, what his destination is.