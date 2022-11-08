Nottingham Forest loan star Alex Mighten has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has advised him to play with absolute freedom.

Mighten came through the ranks of the Nottingham Forest academy, and last season he featured 24 times for the Tricky Trees, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old winger signed a season-long loan deal with League One side Sheffield Wednesday this summer and scored his first goal in Owls colours at the weekend in Moore’s side’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe.

Mighten admitted that he likes to express himself on the pitch and revealed that the Wednesday boss has given him licence to play with absolute freedom.

The Nottingham Forest loanee also stated that Sheffield Wednesday supporters give him the necessary confidence to try new things and to be creative on the field.

“The type of player that I am, I like to express myself”, Mighten told The Star.

“I like to try things, and create openings – and when I have confidence, and the crowd behind me, it really lifts my spirits and makes me want to try those things and do what I do.”

He added: “The manager wants me to play with freedom, with absolute freedom.

“He wants me to play the game I’ve always played.

“It’s the reason I’m here, the reason he wanted me here – to be exciting, to try and create, to try and score

“So it’s very important that I have that confidence.”

Mighten has played eight games so far for Moore’s side this season and will be keen to increase that total over the coming months.