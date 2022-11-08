Tottenham Hotspur assistant Cristian Stellini feels that summer signing Djed Spence needs more time to settle down, especially because he is stepping up from the Championship.

Since arriving from Middlesbrough in July, the 22-year-old has clocked just three minutes for Antonio Conte’s first-team and has been on the bench on a few occasions.

The 47-year-old though feels Spence is certainly one of the best youngsters Spurs have at their disposal at present and the defender will be a frontrunner to be considered for the EFL Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

However, the feeling among the coaching staff, Stellini insists, is that Spence needs time, and coming from the Championship it is going to be particularly so.

“For our young players, every game is the game to trust in him”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“If we think the EFL Cup is important, we need the player who are ready. Djed Spence is one of those for sure, he’s working hard.

“Not every player is the same. They need time.

“Players that arrive from the Championship need more time. He needs time. With the young players, you need to make it the right time.

“When you play in the Championship, your step up is so big, you need to work.

“It’s about a lot of situations.

“It’s not only technically and tactically, he’s working hard and we’re happy with him.

“When you’re working in a club like this, there’s only one solution and that’s to win the game.

“It’s difficult for a player to come from the Championship and to be ready and to play with the pressure at first.”

Spence has also been on the Tottenham bench for all six of their Champions League group-stage games and will be looking for the chance to make his mark soon.