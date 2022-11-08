Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that he can turn the fortunes of his team around in due course.

The Glasgow giants fell seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race on Sunday following their defeat at St. Johnstone.

Rangers had an all-time poor Champions League campaign and now have a lot of catching up to do in the title race with many feeling that Celtic are now the odds-on favourites to retain the league.

Van Bronckhorst conceded that Rangers have made it harder for themselves in the race but insisted that there is an entire second half of the season left for them to catch up.

He stressed the importance of winning their last two games before the break and is confident in his ability to turn things around for Rangers in the latter half of the campaign when several players will return from injury.

The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “There is still a long way to go, we have made it difficult for ourselves and now need to aim for maximum points.

“It’s very important to get the two wins heading into the break.

“We will get players returning from injury during the break to make us stronger.

“I am focused on the team and winning games, that is all that matters.

“I believe I can turn it around, all my focus is on winning tomorrow – that is the most important thing.”

Rangers are not expected to make any calls on the Dutchman’s future before the last two games before the break.